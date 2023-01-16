E-angpows over physical red packets? Sibu folks say nay

SIBU (Jan 16): The idea of giving out ‘hong bao’ or ‘angpow’ via e-wallet platforms goes against Chinese traditions, say several Sibu folk who are adamant that handing out physical red packets must be maintained in the current digital era.

Retiree Robert Tan opined that in ushering into the New Year, hong bao must come with crisp new notes which symbolise luck, prosperity and renewal.

“Most modern people may think of giving hong bao via e-wallet, but that is not the real Chinese tradition.

“It is believed that the colour itself (red) is very significant – it will chase away all the bad luck and at the same time, bring more good fortune,” the former travel agent told The Borneo Post.

“For children, the hong bao will bring them happiness, success, good health and is also believed to protect them from evil spirits.”

For retired headmaster Loi Siok Hung, he said the tradition of giving hong bao or ‘yasuiqian’ to children during Chinese New Year is a must and has been practised for generations.

“Yes, old traditions die hard. The young ones expect hong bao from the elders, and the first thing they do is greet ‘Gong Xi Fa Cai’ on Chinese New Year, hoping in return to receive hong baos!” he said.

Loi, currently Sarawak Central Region Hotels Association secretary, roundly dismissed the idea of giving hong bao via e-wallet, saying it does not bring the same excitement or feeling as giving physical red packets.

“Receiving hong bao is the happiest thing for children. E-wallet red packets may not work as some children may not have bank accounts yet.

“Personally, just by receiving new notes in red packets will give these children some sense of surprise, happiness as well as experience,” said Loi said, who hopes the younger generation will continue the practise of giving out physical red packets as they grow older.

In sharing folk tales of the origin of hong bao to children, he said: “The monster Nian would come to look for children during CNY and to scare this beast away, the elders would give each of the young ones hong bao as some believed that Nian was scared of red.”

Educationist Datuk Felician Teo, however, believes that no matter what form the red packets come from, be they e-angpows or physical angpows, what matters most is the heart that gives sincerely.

“The tradition of giving and accepting a physical angpow is something people still hold dearly. For me, it is special and meaningful to give angpows in person.

“Children, especially, look forward with much eagerness to receive angpows during CNY, as the amount in the red packets is not known until the recipient opens it,” he said.

On the giving of e-angpows during the Covid-19 pandemic due to movement restrictions and the prohibition of open house celebrations, Teo said many of his acquaintances were not in favour of doing so.

“My simple survey among friends and colleagues found that in most cases during the pandemic, when you don’t meet physically, you simply don’t give any angpows but only to the closest ones,” he laughed.