Egyptian man in Kuching fined RM1,000 for causing hurt to wife’s nephew

KUCHING (Jan 16): An Egyptian man was fined RM1,000 in default one month’s jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today for causing hurt to his wife’s nephew last year.

Magistrate Siti Farah Ibrahim meted out the sentence against Mohamed Magdy Badr Mohamed Badr, 35, after he pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for a jail term of up to a year, or a maximum fine of RM2,000, or both, upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, Mohamed Magdy Badr punched the 34-year-old victim on the face and kicked his body at a house in Tabuan Laru here around 7pm on Dec 27, 2022.

The incident had caused the victim to suffer injuries to his shoulder, eyes, and thighs.

It is understood that Mohamed Magdy Badr hurt the victim after accusing him of stealing money that he kept in his bedroom.

The victim denied stealing the money, but admitted that he had previously stolen a silver necklace belonging to Mohamed Magdy Badr.

The victim subsequently returned the necklace to Mohamed Magdy Badr during the incident.

The case was prosecuted by Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin, while Mohamed Magdy Badr was represented by counsel Lim Wui Seng.