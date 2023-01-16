Ex-civil servant in Bintulu claims trial to sexual assault of underage students

BINTULU (Jan 16): A former civil servant pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to seven charges of sexually assaulting two underage students.

The 33-year-old made the plea before judge Leo Saga who set Feb 16, 2023 for pre-trial case management.

The judge also denied the accused bail owing to the fact that he had previously fled the country, and ordered him to be remanded until the next hearing.

The accused was charged under Section 14(a) and Section 15(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, read together with Section 16(1) of the same Act, and under Section 376(1) of the Penal Code.

He allegedly committed the offences on July 16 and July 29, 2022 against two 14-year-old students of a school here.

Following police reports filed against him, the accused went into hiding and was placed on the police wanted list.

He was tracked down and arrested in Thailand last month.