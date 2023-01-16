Foreigner jailed for helping to hide stolen motorcycles in Batu Kawa

KUCHING (Jan 16): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced an Indonesian man to a total of 14 months in jail for voluntarily assisting in disposing of two motorcycles.

Arie Gunawan, 20, pleaded before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali in two separate cases framed under Section 414 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to seven years, or a fine, or both upon conviction.

In the first case, he was sentenced to eight months’ jail.

He committed the offence at a bush area in front of a chicken farm at Jalan Batu Kawa around 3.30pm on Dec 22, 2022.

Based on the facts of the case, a 45-year-old complainant lodged a police report after his locked motorcycle parked at Moyan Square here went missing.

Acting on the information given, the police managed to arrest Arie.

In the second case, Arie was sentenced to six months in jail.

He voluntarily assisted in disposing of a motorcycle belonging to a 47-year-old man around 11.45am on the same date and place.

The result of the investigation found that Arie failed to provide an explanation or documents regarding the ownership of the motorcycle.

Both motorcycles were found hidden with dried grass at the bush area near the chicken farm.

The court ordered for both jail sentences to take effect from the day of his arrest on Jan 12, 2023, apart from referring him to the Immigration Department after he completes his imprisonment.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted both cases, while Arie was unrepresented by counsel.