Galen Centre proposes unity govt adopt four issues on health as KPI

KUCHING (Jan 16): The Galen Centre for Health and Social Policy has proposed four issues to be adopted by the unity government as key performance indicators (KPIs) for the health portfolio in the first 100 days of its administration.

Galen Centre chief executive Azrul Mohd Khalib said whether the government recognises it or not, the Malaysian healthcare system and the health of people in this country are currently in crisis.

“Rising numbers and complexity of people living with non-communicable diseases, abnormally long waiting times in hospitals, persistent workforce shortages and exodus, patients struggling to access the care they need, and burnt-out healthcare workers, are all symptomatic of a service that is struggling and is on the brink of breaking.

“This is not an exaggeration but an everyday reality faced by many health workers and patients,” he said in a statement today.

Azrul suggested the unity government staunch the outpouring of talent, expertise and manpower from the public healthcare system.

“The government must prepare and present a comprehensive plan to address the massive haemorrhage of talent happening today. Politicians cannot behave as if there will still be doctors and nurses in the health system whatever they do or say.

“Almost weekly across the country, dozens of young, experienced and senior medical professionals including doctors, nurses and specialists are submitting their resignations from contract and permanent positions,” he said.

He said the unity government must tackle the congestion in hospital emergency departments.

He said the Auditor General’s Report 2018 described these departments as being understaffed, overcrowded, underfunded and not having enough equipment to provide proper levels of care.

“As a result, patients are facing unreasonably long hours waiting for treatment and care in the ED, and sometimes even longer periods which have stretched to days waiting for transfer to beds in wards.

“This is not just an inconvenience for patients and staff, ED crowding is a significant source of patient harm. People are being treated and even dying in corridors. The situation is also an indicator of a dysfunctional healthcare system,” he added.

Azrul asserted that the government must also address the concern regarding safety of the country’s public healthcare facilities.

According to him, around a third of Malaysia’s public hospitals are more than 100 years old, with several dozen having no fire certificate till today.

“In comparison, a private hospital would never be allowed to operate without one. The threat of fire is not theoretical. The intensive care unit of Hospital Sultanah Aminah (HSA) burned in 2016 claiming the lives of six patients, and injuring several others including staff.

“Shockingly, there had already been several fires prior to that, including another in 2020. A fire broke out in a public clinic in Kuching in 2021,” he said.

He said the government needs to implement an audit of all fire and related safety measures on all its healthcare facilities, imposing the same standards that it insists on for private healthcare facilities.

Azrul said the Centre also proposed that the government table the Tobacco Control Bill for voting and passage.

He said vaping and vape products, which are covered under this proposed legislation, need to be regulated immediately.

He observed that the age of those who vape are getting alarming younger, nicotine concentration in Malaysia is exceptionally high and not available in most countries which regulate vape, the cost of vaping is lower than cigarettes making it an attractive habit to take up, and nicotine addiction is slowly increasing rather than decreasing.

“This Bill was worked on and reached a compromise by a parliamentary special select committee which was bipartisan and worked hard to accommodate the views of all parties.

“It is a great showpiece of different parties with varying positions and views working hard and sincerely to shape a better and healthier future for Malaysians,” he said.

Azrul stressed that Malaysia’s healthcare system needs immediate attention to improving existing infrastructure, retaining manpower, increasing coverage and quality of service delivery, and addressing the multiple crises that it is currently experiencing.

“The unity government is an opportunity to implement tough, necessary and delayed reforms, and progress on issues which were previously stymied by lack of vision or political will.

“It needs to work in collaboration and consultation with patient groups, affected communities, the private sector, and civil society organisations,” he added.