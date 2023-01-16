JCI Lutong strives for inclusivity, diversity under new leadership

MIRI (Jan 16): The Lutong chapter of Junior Chamber International (JCI) aims to prioritise inclusivity and diversity under the leadership of its newly-elected president Sylvester Lim.

This was pointed out in a statement issued by the chapter in connection with the JCI Area Sarawak Academy 2023.

“JCI Lutong will be focusing on diversity, in which we will include individuals of different abilities and of different backgrounds,” it said.

Taking place in Sarikei last weekend, the Area Sarawak Academy 2023 served as a prerequisite programme for the present members of the boards of directors in all 13 JCI chapters across Sarawak, where they received training in various key skills needed in running an organisation effectively – from how to chair a meeting, to how to prepare the budget.

The event also held the presentation of the ‘Most Outstanding Male Academician Award-2023 Area Sarawak Academy’ to Lim.

“It is also worthy to note that JCI Lutong has made its mark in Area Sarawak, as two of its past presidents will be serving on the board: JCI Lutong’ immediate past president Sebastian Lim who will be Area Sarawak’s linguistics director, and the 2017 President Tan Chin Jie as Area Sarawak secretary,” said JCI Lutong, also adding that it would hold its ‘53rd Installation and Awards Banquet’ this March 18, at Jin Hold Hotel here.