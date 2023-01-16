Lau: Community leaders play pivotal role at grassroots level devt

SIBU (Jan 16): Village security and development committees (JKKKs) play an important role in the development at the grassroots level, creating harmonious bonds among community of various backgrounds and beliefs.

Sibu Chinese Community Leaders Association chairman Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau said this at the installation ceremony of JKKK Oya Road Mile Two to Six here on Saturday night.

“JKKK is set up to ensure that there is a committee looking after the security and the wellbeing of the residents, besides its role to disseminate information and bringing up issues of concern to the relevant authorities.

“We are proud that the various ethnic groups here live and work together harmoniously, which I hope that with such practice, the harmonious relationship and stability will continue to thrive,” said Lau.

He also commended Kapitan Lau Kiu Seng who heads the JKKK Oya Road Mile Two to Six for his commitment and dedication in serving the people.

Earlier, event’s organising chairman councillor Loh Ling Tai and Kiu Seng also spoke at the installation ceremony.