Lukanisman: MOH to discuss with Communications Ministry on providing satellite internet in rural clinics

KUCHING (Jan 16): The Health Ministry will hold a discussion with the Ministry of Communications and Digital to provide a satellite-based internet service to be used in rural clinics, said its deputy minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

He said the ministry has received the work papers from the State Health Department to look into providing such a service there.

“We would like to provide virtual or tele-video services to conduct health diagnosis. As such, we will hold a discussion with the related ministries, especially with the Ministry of Communications and Digital, so they can help the Health Ministry provide the service,” he told reporters after visiting the Bako Health Clinic here today.

Lukanisman also expressed his hopes that the presentation for Budget 2023 by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim can provide a special allocation for dilapidated clinics nationwide.

“Of course, we will be focusing on Sarawak and Sabah since most of the dilapidated clinics are situated in both these states,” he said.

Also present was Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni, who is also Demak Laut assemblyman.