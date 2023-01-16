Maid murder: Couple to stand trial in May

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 16): A contractor and his wife will stand trial on May 22-26 at the High Court here for a joint charge of killing their 28-year-old maid last year.

Justice Datuk Christopher Chin Soo Yin set the dates for Mohammad Ambree Yunos @ Unos, 40, and Etiqah Siti Noorashikeen Mohd Sulong, 33, on Monday when their case came up for case management.

The judge also fixed final case management on April 3.

The couple was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides for the mandatory death sentence, upon conviction.

They were accused of killing the victim at third floor of a house at Jalan Lintas Lido in Penampang between December 10 and 13, 2021.

The court extended both the accused persons’ bails pending their trial.

Their case was first brought to court on December 29, 2021.

On April 26, Etiqah had succeeded in her appeal against the High Court’s verdict which disallowed her to be released on bail. She was freed on RM30,000 bail with one local surety by the Court of Appeal here.

Then on October 20, Mohammad Ambree was granted bail of RM30,000 with RM10,000 deposit and two local sureties by the High Court here.

Counsel Kimberly Ye represented Mohammad Ambree while counsel Dato’ Seri Rakhbir Singh defended Etiqah.