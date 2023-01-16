Man found dead at longhouse in Pasai Siong, police classify as sudden death

SIBU (Jan 16): A 50-year-old man was found dead at a longhouse in Pasai Siong here yesterday.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said they received a call from a local man informing them about the matter at 8.23pm.

“Investigation at the scene by the Criminal Investigation Division and policemen from the Sungai Merah station found an unconscious man inside the toilet of a unit of the longhouse,” he said in a statement today.

Zulkipli said the body of the man was sent to Sibu Hospital mortuary for further action, adding that the case has been classified as sudden death.

He advised members of the public not to make any speculation pertaining to the incident.

Meanwhile, those experiencing emotional problems are encouraged to contact trained volunteers at Befrienders by calling 03-76272929 (24 hours).

The public can also contact Befrienders Kuching on 082-242800 from 6.30pm to 9.30pm daily, or email sam@befrienderskch.org.my.