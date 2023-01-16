Man in Kuching fined RM2,700 for abusing drugs

KUCHING (Jan 16): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a 49-year-old man RM2,700 in default five months’ imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to abusing amphetamine and methamphetamine last year.

Mahmud Bujang made the plea before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali, who also ordered him to undergo two years of supervision.

He was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act which carries a jail sentence of up to two years or a fine of not exceeding RM5,000 and to be placed under immediate supervision for a period not exceeding three years.

Based on the facts of the case, Mahmud was tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine which are listed in the First Schedule of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 at Kuching district Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department around 2pm on June 7, 2022.

The case was prosecuted by Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad while Mahmud was unrepresented by a legal counsel.