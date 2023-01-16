PM Anwar: I won’t announce new projects without scrutinising them

KANGAR (Jan 16): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has stressed that he will not announce any new projects for states that he visits without having scrutinised them.

He said every project has to be studied and approved by all parties including the relevant agencies before it can be announced so that it could be carried out transparently and smoothly.

“It is not my practice to come around and announce new projects. If a project is to be announced, there must be approval at the federal-agency level, otherwise, the project is publicised but nothing happens.

“For example, how many hundreds of projects announced in Perlis have not yet been implemented, especially before the general election. I don’t want to continue that practice. If we have made a final decision, only then will we do (announce) it,” he said when addressing Perlis civil servants here today.

Also present at the event were Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli and State Secretary Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad.

He said after the tabling of Budget 2023 on February 24, the government will hold a meeting of the Northern Corridor Economic Region (NCER) with the relevant agencies and state governments to examine projects under the NCER.

At the same time, the Prime Minister assured that he would continue to help to strengthen Perlis’ economy for the benefit of the people.

“I assure the Mentri Besar of Perlis, the State Government and the people of Perlis (of this help), because the fact is that the Perlis economy is not as active as the other states. So it is the responsibility of the Federal Government to make Perlis stronger economically.

“That is what we will do in principle. The state and federal machinery should negotiate properly because we are under economic constraints. The national debt is estimated to be at RM1.2 trillion and the revenue is getting smaller, while the spending capacity is very limited,” he said.

The Prime Minister also reminded civil servants to bring about change – no matter how small – for the betterment of the country.

“A culture of easily being contented, (with thinking) such as ‘I’m (already) the best leader’, ‘I’m the best administrator’, ‘I’m the best teacher’ when there is no desire or willingness to improve, in other words -arrogance – needs to be left behind,” he said. — Bernama