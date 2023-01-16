Sapa wants political leaders to ensure rights, status under MA63 restored

KUCHING (Jan 16): Sarawak Association for Peoples Aspiration (Sapa) has called on political leaders to ‘get their act together’ on the issue of restitution of the rights and status of the two Borneo Constituent Provinces of Sabah and Sarawak under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

In a statement, its publicity and information chief Peter John Jaban said top political leaders must show strong political will to ensure the implementation of MA63 would give tangible results.

He said Sarawakians want to see how much of MA63 has been implemented.

“This has been an issue in Sarawak for many years already and has been Sarawak government policy since Tok Nan’s tenure (referring to the late chief minister Pehin Sri Adenan Satem).

“Yet, this is where the debate is still circling. Our Premier needs to push for this to be settled immediately so that negotiations can move on to more fundamental changes on recognising the territorial and economic rights of the two Borneo Constituent Provinces.

“We also remind our Premier that the need for autonomy is to further our own self-determination and progress and to fulfil the terms on which we agreed to the formation of Malaysia. We have waited sixty years for proper recognition of our rights,” he said.

Peter said it was good to see Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has recognised Sabah and Sarawak as regions.

However, he questioned whether the recognition was really genuine.

“Perhaps, we should feel gratified that Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is finally recognising our contribution to the country, after years of us being ignored by the Barisan Nasional government of which he was a member.

“But his statement that we are now ‘more strategic’ in light of the relocation of the Indonesian capital to East Kalimantan, meaning now there is a need for us to be developed as new growth areas, betrays his ulterior motives. This is exactly the kind of cavalier attitude to Sarawak which led to greater calls for autonomy in the first place.

“Are we only deserving of attention when there is something in it for the federal government or is it our right as a founding partner in this nation?”, he said, adding that Sarawak leaders must put more pressure on the federal government to push for its rights.

He also noted that the Sarawak Premier must seek greater autonomy from the federal government, in managing Sarawak affairs as Malaysia prepares to mark the nation’s 60th anniversary this year.

“The unity government today does indeed have ‘a considerable legal and moral obligation’ towards us. We must establish our autonomy so that any ‘overflow of development’, as our Deputy Prime Minister puts it, related to the new Indonesian capital can be managed properly by Sarawak itself. We are not here simply to provide a back channel for development from Indonesia to the Peninsula.

“Without Sabah and Sarawak, there would be no Malaysia. This is the reality that must be recognised. As Malaysia faces its 60th anniversary of nationhood, it again has the chance to live up to the intentions of its founding documents and partners.

“At this pace, it will be another 60 years before any real progress is made. Region, Province, State, Territory, Wilayah – it all becomes irrelevant unless there is a genuine change in attitude to the position of Sarawak and Sabah in this country by the people at the top,” he added.