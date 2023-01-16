SEDC plans to start mass production of electrolysers by next year, says chairman

KUCHING (Jan 16): Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) plans to start mass production of electrolysers by next year to meet the growing demands for hydrogen, said its chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Hussain.

He said the corporation, through its subsidiary SEDC Energy, needed to produce hydrogen to power the state’s Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) system in 2024.

“We will require about two tonnes of hydrogen a day for the ART next year and we need to ramp this up to five tonnes a day.

“As such, we need to produce electrolysers for that and we want to produce our own. We don’t want to import from other countries and add to the cost,” he told reporters after witnessing the delivery of Toyota Mirai at Menara Pelita here today.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg received the hydrogen fuel cell vehicle from UMW Toyota Motor which also handed over four units to SEDC Energy.

Abdul Aziz said at present, SEDC Energy is working together with Petronas to produce electrolysers using technology that has been developed by the national oil and gas company.

“Right now, it’s not a mass production yet but it is enough to meet the requirements of the state.

“We are also looking to export so hopefully we can do a mass production of electrolysers later on because there are also demands from other countries asking us to produce electrolysers for them,” he said.

He expressed his confidence that the state would be able to improve and develop the technology for electrolysers in the coming years.

“Hopefully, we will be able to do the plant or the electrolysers for the big mass production of hydrogen in Bintulu later on.

“That is the target. At the moment, we are setting it up and starting the operation,” he said.

An electrolyser is a system that splits water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen through electrolysis. It is through this process that the system creates hydrogen gas.

Also present at the ceremony were Deputy Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii, UMW Holdings Berhad Group chairman Tan Sri Hamad Kama Piah Che Othman, and UMW Toyota Motor deputy chairman Takashi Obata.