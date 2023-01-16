Seven in Miri fined RM1,000 each for taking part in illegal cockfighting

MIRI (Jan 16): Seven men were each fined RM1,000 in default four days’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here for taking part in an illegal cockfighting session.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi imposed the fine against Dollah Sigat, Ong Sin Huo, Hii Wee Ping, Jee Pak Fui, Muslie Tama Busan, Leong Yun Min and Thien Yun Chong after they pleaded guilty to a charge under Rule 3(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Cockfighting) Regulations 1962, punishable under Rule 5(1) of the same Regulations, and read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

The offence was committed at an open space area at Simpang 6, Sungai Rait, Jalan Miri-Bintulu at around 3.30pm on Jan 15, this year.

Based on the facts of the case, the seven men had with common intention caused animal abuse to two cocks, used for amusement and gain by causing them to fight.

The prosecution was carried out by Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman.