Sibu folk reminded to get second Covid-19 vaccine booster shot

SIBU (Jan 16): Sibu folk have been called on to ensure they get the second Covid-19 vaccine booster shot.

Sibu Resident Wong Hee Sieng said this is necessary as the number of Covid-19 cases in the country is increasing.

“Even though Covid-19 is no longer as serious as before, the only way for us to move forward is to improve our body’s immune system by taking the vaccination.

“In order to prevent the rising number of Covid-19 cases, the government encourages all the government servants and public who have not taken the second booster to have it,” Hee told the media during a second booster shot programme for civil servants at the Islamic Complex here today.

Hee said all community leaders have also been informed to spread the word to the public on the need for the second booster shot.

“Our target for government servants’ second booster is around 100 persons but at the same time we allow the public to come to take their second booster.

“I think the Ministry of Health Malaysia (KKM), after this afternoon, they will go to the Federal Complex and some other day they will go to Sanyan and so on.

“With this opportunity, I would urge all the government servants and also public to take this second booster to improve our body system’s immunity against Covid-19,” he added.