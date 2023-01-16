Singaporean rescued at forest reserve in Sandakan

SANDAKAN (Jan 16): A Singaporean was rescued by park rangers after he got lost inside the Kebun Cina Forest Reserve here on Monday.

A statement issued by the Sandakan Regional Forestry Department stated that the tourist, in his 50s, failed to return to the entrance at 7.15pm on Jan 15.

It was believed that the tourist had entered the forest at around 4pm.

Search teams comprising Forestry Department staff, Protect team and Sandakan District Forestry officers were immediately mobilised to find the tourist.

The man was found safe at around 9.05pm the same day, the statement said.

The Sandakan Regional Forestry Department advised the public not to enter the forest recreation area in the evening as they could stray from the path and get lost in the dark.

The Kebun Cina Forest Reserve is about 148.7 hectares with challenging geographical conditions.

There are two paths provided for forest recreation, concrete paths and natural paths.