Symposium highlights youths becoming future leaders, advocators of positive values

KUCHING (Jan 16): Kuching Archdiocesan Youth Commission and YAST Group jointly organised a symposium on youths becoming the next generation of leaders and bringing positivity to the world.

Taking place at the Archdiocesan Curia and Cathedral Pastoral Centre (ACCPC) building near St Joseph’s Cathedral here yesterday, the session began with a holy mass conducted by Father Ramon Borja.

It was attended by youth members representing churches across the city, and also members of Sarawak Society for the Deaf.

YAST Group founder Esther Law, in her welcoming address, spoke about the challenges faced by today’s society, highlighting cyber-bullying and slander that had gone rampant on social media much to the detriment of the victims.

“It is sad to see the world in the darkness. Sometimes, due to misunderstandings and lack of communication, we ourselves can be the victims or making others become the victims.

“This is the scary world that we try to avoid,” said Law.

Adding on, she said the symposium’s objective was to uphold values of being the ‘light’ in a dark world and such similar theme of positivity was also adopted during the recent 25th Miss Tourism International World Final held in Kuching late last year.

The key guest of the symposium was Junior Chamber International (JCI) World president Argenis Angulo, who led the motivational and leadership talks meant to inspire the youths to ‘believe in themselves and scale greater heights’.

The final activity was a sharing session with Fr Borja, Law and Angulo, all of whom told their stories of ‘conquering darkness in life’.

“Life crisis is here to destroy and damage you.

“Therefore, I have to make sure that I am a ‘concrete’ – to shield myself from negativity, especially after the cyber-bullying that I experienced previously.

“I also make sure that I exercise and empty my mind every day, so that God’s words and light can come to me,” said Law, the organising chairwoman for Miss Tourism International World Final 2022/2023 staged in Kuching last November.