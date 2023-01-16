Tanah Puteh Health Clinic receives RM100,000 to upgrade basic facilities

KUCHING (Jan 16): Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii has handed over RM100,000 to the Tanah Puteh Health Clinic in Pending here for the upgrade of basic facilities at the clinic.

The Democratic Action Party (DAP) lawmaker handed over the funds during a visit to the clinic today, together with Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong and his special assistant George Lam.

In a statement issued following the handover, Dr Yii said the upgrade of basic facilities at the clinic was meant to benefit both patients and staff.

“I am also grateful to see the completion of the upgrades of the male toilet including the addition of a toilet specifically for OKU (persons with disabilities) and elderly,” he said.

He recalled having visited the clinic last year to better understand the situation after receiving multiple complaints from the public on the condition of the toilets at the clinic especially those for the elderly and OKU.

According to Dr Yii, the toilets for the elderly and OKU were not equipped with railings to provide handle support for the elderly and OKU.

“We also paid a visit to Sarawak Health Department (JKNS) to better understand the issue and to learn about the plan to upgrade the toilet facilities, and urged the them to speed up the programme improvement project for benefit of patients.

“That is why it is good to see that the clinic’s toilet facilities having been improved and upgraded so it can provide a comfortable toilet environment for patients and the public,” he said.

He added that the RM100,000 was meant for the clinic to do other necessary upgrades and purchase of medical and non-medical equipment for the clinic.

“Ever since I was elected as a Member of Parliament, I have always been concerned about the shortage and needs of the Tanah Puteh Clinic,” he stressed.

Prior to this, Dr Yii said his parliamentary office had allocated more than RM220,000 of funds to the Tanah Puteh Health Clinic for various issues including to renovate the clinic, paint the interior of the clinic, upgrade the air-conditioning equipment in the clinic lobby, purchase daily care and orthodontic equipment for the dental department and building outdoor awnings.

He pointed out that the clinic is a government clinic with a long history, and that its location happens to be in the middle of his parliamentary constituency.

“In addition to patients, medical staff are on the front line of medical care, and their welfare must be given priority, so as to provide better medical services for the public and patients,” he added.