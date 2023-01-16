Umno dissident ready to be sacked for backing Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 16): United Malays National Organisation (Umno) dissident Datuk James Ratib is ready to face the consequences of going against the party and reaffirms his commitment to prioritize the people’s wellbeing.

James said he will leave it to the party’s top leadership to decide on his decision to support the state government.

“If I am to be sacked from Umno in the coming State elections, then so be it. I would rather focus on uplifting Sabah and its people.

“There are many other pressing matters that need to be addressed such as the high costs of living and unfinished road projects.

“Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said the game is still on. We will wait and see what he means by that. What is important now is to serve the people,” he said during an inspection visit at the Bataras Hypermarket in Kolombong here on Monday.

James and four other Umno assemblymen, namely Datuk Shahelmey Yahya, Datuk Jasnih Daya, Datuk Yusof Yacob and Datuk Mohd Arsad Bistari, had rebelled against Sabah Umno’s wishes by backing Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Their decision to stand by the Chief Minister came after Bung’s announcement to pull his support from Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) on the grounds that Hajiji’s appointment was not in line with the Sabah State Constitution.

James, who is also Sugut assemblyman, reiterated that his stance is firm and the people in his district also stand by him on the matter.

“We had just gone through the 15th General Election. Enough of politicking. The people are sick of it.

“All I want to do now is my due diligence as an elected representative. The people have spoken, and I am here to listen. Let us focus on them,” he said.

James added no action had been taken against him and the four other Umno assemblymen so far.