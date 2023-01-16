UPKO, PBRS to jointly focus on developing Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 16): United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) president Datuk Ewon Benedick and United Sabah People’s Party (PBRS) president Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup will strike a collaboration through their respective ministries to develop Sabah.

Ewon is the Minister of Entrepreneurs Development and Cooperatives while Arthur is the Deputy Minister in the Prime Ministers Department (Economy).

In a statement today, Ewon said he would visit Arthur’s Pensiangan Parliamentary Constituency at the end of the month while Arthur will visit Kadamaian state assembly the following month.

“We both hope to inspire unity and togetherness among the people of Sabah so that there will be more focus on the welfare and development of the people and their constituencies, not just politicking all the time. We hope our focus will receive the support of the people,” he said.

Right now UPKO is among the component parties of Pakatan Harapan while PBRS is a component party of Barisan Nasional (BN) which is currently under the patronage of the unity government of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Ewon who is also the Member of Parliament for Penampang had just recently taken over the leadership of UPKO officially (Jan 15) while Arthur had taken over the leadership of PBRS on Jan 7. — Bernama