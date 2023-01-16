Water supply for KK South, Putatan restored

PENAMPANG (Jan 16): Water supply for Kota Kinabalu South (KK South) and Putatan has been restored.

Works Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya said that the maintenance work at the Moyog water plant last week had disrupted water supply to KK South and Putatan.

“The impact was serious on the water supply to Putatan and KK South. I was made to understand that since last night, the supply of water has returned to normal but the water pressure is still low because the demand amount still exceeds the supply.

“The Water Department is still conducting the water rationing programme to ensure the areas that need water supply are getting it within the period of one day,” he told reporters when visiting the Moyog water plant on Monday.

Shahelmey also said that he was informed of the water supply disruption by the people from Taman Desa Ketiau, PPR Keramat, schools and from Kampung Contoh as well as Kampung Pasir Putih.

“But since yesterday and today, they have begun to have water supply. I must emphasise that the water pressure is still low and the Water Department is working to ensure everyone gets clean water supply for their daily needs,” he said.

Shahelmey also briefed reporters on his findings at the Moyog water plant. He was informed that the water production at the plant is 185 million litres per day and the Kasigui water plant produces 235 million litres daily for KK South and Putatan.

“There are efforts to increase the production to meet the current demand which is around 250 million litres daily. So, we have a deficit there. I proposed to the Water Department and the Sabah Works Ministry to prepare a cabinet paper for us to bring to the Sabah cabinet for discussion and getting an approval to increase the available capacity,” he said.

He explained that the additional water plant will be able to increase the water supply and it has been done for Telibong in Tuaran where they have constructed the Urgent Water Supply Scheme (UWSS).

“So we want one UWSS to be constructed for water supply to Putatan and KK South,” he said.

Shahelmey added that the UWSS can be constructed within six to 12 months and the acquisition period will take another six to 18 months.

Meanwhile, the immediate action to address the water supply shortage is to balance the water pressure and also carry out firefighting solutions which is delivering water on water trucks immediately, he said.

Shahelemy also shared that one of the factors resulting in the low water pressure is the incidence of non-revenue water (NRW) caused possibly by piping that may be leaking or illegal tapping by illegal immigrants.

“These matters are being given attention and action by the Sabah Water Department. They have a programme to reduce the risk of NRW. I hope that in six months from now, the incidence of NRW will be reduced to a scale that will have an impact on the water supply to consumers,” he said.

Shahelmey also provided an update on the Papar dam.

He told reporters that they are in the last stage of research and the findings will be submitted to the government when the feasibility study is completed.

He added that no decision would be made prior to the completion of the feasibility study which will be completed by the third quarter of this year.

Shahelmey also said that he would prefer a company who can deliver the project without it becoming a sick project, when asked if he would prefer the company to be local or foreign.

On the Pulau Gaya’s water supply, reporters were informed that the water supply to the island has been postponed as there is not enough supply even for the Kota Kinabalu area.

Reporters were told that the postponement will be done until the works at the Telibong water plant is completed and all the facilities in Pulau Gaya are completed.