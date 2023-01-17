Anthony Loke: Transport Ministry to look into Grab’s new price adjustment

SEPANG (Jan 17): Transport Minister Anthony Loke today said that his ministry will look into the recent price adjustment announced by Grab Malaysia.

Loke said the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) will speak to Grab Malaysia and obtain further information on the new price structure.

“That is their commercial decision. We have yet to receive any information on this.

“I will ask the respective agency … Land Public Transport Agency to discuss and obtain more information from them,” Loke told reporters today at launch of the Integrated Ops and Road Safety campaign in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration.

It was reported by The Star yesterday that Grab Malaysia has announced changes to its fare and incentive structure in as an effort of compensation for its drivers for time spent stuck in traffic during peak hours.

The fare per minute has been increased from 20 sen to 43 sen, while the fare per kilometre has been reduced from 70 sen to 25 sen effective January 16, in the Klang Valley.

The base and minimum rates remain unchanged at RM2 and RM5, respectively.

Grab Malaysia had claimed the fares were revised based on feedback from its drivers.

This adjustment has since received negative feedback from the Grab Drivers Malaysia Association (GDMA) indicating the decision as a disappointment. – Malay Mail