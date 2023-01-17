Anwar: RM10 bln can be saved from leakages in govt procurement system

PUTRAJAYA (Jan 17): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the country could save up to RM10 billion from the leakages that occurred in the government procurement system.

Anwar, who is Minister of Finance, said that leakages could be stopped if corruption is eradicated at all levels, including changing the old way of doing things namely without political interference or the interests of big businessmen in government procurement.

“We are experiencing high leakages. In less than two months at the Ministry of Finance, I have identified RM3 billion to RM4 billion that can be saved,” he said at the 2023 Budget Dialogue Council themed ‘Membangun Malaysia Madani’ here today.

Also present were Deputy Finance Ministers Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan and Steven Sim Chee Keong, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and deputy secretary-general of Treasury (Policy) Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican. – Bernama

