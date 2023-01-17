Tuesday, January 17
Borneo Post Online
Civil defence destroys beehive on tree in Permyjaya

By Jude Toyat on Sarawak
APM personnel set the beehive on fire to destroy it.

MIRI (Jan 17): The Civil Defence Force (APM) destroyed a beehive on a tree in the South Lake Permyjaya residential area here last night.

APM Miri officer Mirwan Shah Masri said a team of five personnel led by Cpl (PA) Mohd Azhar Anuar was sent to the house at 8pm after receiving a call from a 49-year-old man.

“Upon arrival at the house, the team was informed by the male complainant that a security guard patrolling the residential area had earlier noticed the beehive on the tree.

“The team then proceeded to destroy the nest, about the size of a small car tyre, by spraying insecticide and setting it on fire,” he said.

The operation ended at 8.38pm.

