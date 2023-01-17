Civil defence destroys beehive on tree in Permyjaya

MIRI (Jan 17): The Civil Defence Force (APM) destroyed a beehive on a tree in the South Lake Permyjaya residential area here last night.

APM Miri officer Mirwan Shah Masri said a team of five personnel led by Cpl (PA) Mohd Azhar Anuar was sent to the house at 8pm after receiving a call from a 49-year-old man.

“Upon arrival at the house, the team was informed by the male complainant that a security guard patrolling the residential area had earlier noticed the beehive on the tree.

“The team then proceeded to destroy the nest, about the size of a small car tyre, by spraying insecticide and setting it on fire,” he said.

The operation ended at 8.38pm.