Company manager remanded for alleged fake documents on Julau police HQ repairs

SIBU (Jan 17): The Magistrates’ Court here today remanded a company manager for two days in connection with the submission of false documents involving service and repair works for the Julau police headquarters in 2019.

Senior assistant registrar Flavian Edward Henry granted the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) application for a two-day remand order to assist with its investigation.

It was issued under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Act 2009.

The suspect was arrested on Jan 16 at around 3.30pm.

He allegedly, with two other suspects, who are a police deputy superintendent and an inspector serving at the Julau police headquarters in 2019, submitted and used invoice documents and government orders containing false details involving RM19,980 for building service and repair works at the district police headquarters although the works were not carried out.

The two other suspects were also arrested on Jan 16 at 3.15pm.

MACC is expected to apply for them to be remanded in Kuching today.