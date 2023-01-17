DAP man suggests local councils take back control of recycling centres

KUCHING (Jan 17): It is high time for local councils to take back control of recycling centres and manage them properly for the safety of the public, said Michael Kong of Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak.

Kong, who is special assistant to DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, said there are several recycling centres in Kuching built by the city council but managed by other entities.

He said one such centre is the BDC Recycling Centre at Taman BDC but the situation there has put off many people who want to give away recyclable or reusable goods for fear of safety.

At this BDC Recycling Centre, he noted there is a group of ragpickers who would just sit in front of the centre and collect unwanted goods from the public.

He also noticed goods that are usable and sellable will be kept by them and the rest will be left at the centre.

“Lately, the acts of the ragpickers are bolder and bolder where they will rush to any car that would stop and about to be throwing away such goods. This creates a very hostile and dangerous environment for these members of the public who only want to do some good deeds,” he said in a statement.

According to him, the centre at BDC is managed by an association whose legal advisor is a state assemblyman.

As such, he said it is obvious from the incidents that the association has not been able to manage the recycling centre properly.

He pointed out proper management would also go a long way in fixing this eyesore at BDC Recycling Centre and instilling confidence and comfort among the people to recycle.

“Many initiatives, be it from the government or local authorities, are often not monitored and/or implemented properly after their launch. This then creates a problem for members of the public because we are all left to deal with the consequences of such failure.

“The main purpose of the centres is for the public to throw away recyclable or reusable goods to protect the environment,” he said.