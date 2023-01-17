Discuss missing vessel case in Cabinet – Tangau

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 17): Tuaran Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau wants the case of the disappearance of MV Dai Cat 06 to be discussed in today’s Cabinet meeting.

Tangau said this is important as Malaysians are still puzzled over the whereabouts or what had happened to the cargo ship after it was reported missing on Jan 1.

“I have contacted my friend, Transport Minister Anthony Loke to look into this matter when they meet for tomorrow’s (Jan 18) Cabinet meeting.

“There are many questions that have not been answered and the families of the missing crew members deserved an answer,” he said when met at the residence of Derrent Littor, one of the missing crewmen aboard MV DAI CAT 06, at Kampung Melawa at KKIP here on Tuesday.

Tangau said there were several theories reported in the media on the disappearance of MV Dai Cat 06 and urged the government and the relevant authorities to look into the matter.

“I read in the media and there were up to four theories on the disappearance of MV Dai Cat 06, but it is all just theory and speculation.

“What is important right now is to find the crewmen. Five lives are at stake and the family demands for an answer.

“I will pass any information that I have to Loke and hopefully they can raise it up in the Cabinet meeting and hopefully we will receive some positive result,” he said.

MV Dai Cat 06, a Malaysian-registered cargo, was reported missing in Indonesian waters after it vanished from authorities’ radar on Jan 1 while enroute to Kuching, Sarawak.

The 52m long vessel departed from Kampung Acheh, Perak on Dec 23 carrying a load of 527 metal pipes worth RM726,205. It was supposed to arrive in Kuching, Sarawak on Dec 31 but it never reached its destination.

MV Dai Cat 06 was manned by five crew members, Derrent Littor, 22, the chief officer Mohammad Syafarizan Mohd Noor, 24, Mohammad Sudeh Sudin, 20, and two Indonesians namely ship master known as Adi, 43, and chief engineer Damai Papane Ole, 57.

The vessel vanished from the radar on Jan 1 but a police report was only lodged on Jan 9.

It was said that the last location of the ship, which was detected through the Automatic Identification System (AIS) was on Jan 1 in Indonesian waters, about 0.2 nautical mile from Johor’s waters.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency announced the disappearance of MV Dai Cat 06 on Jan 10, followed by a week-long search and rescue (SAR) operation.

The SAR also involved National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) of the Republic of Indonesia.

The SAR has been called off by both agencies as there was no sign or any indication of the ship after a week into the SAR, but will continue to monitor the situation during their normal patrol routine operation.

Meanwhile, Derrent’s sister, Sandra again called out to the company, agents and the owner of the goods to come forward and meet all family members of the missing crewmen.

“It has been 17 days now since MV Dai Cat 06 and its five crewmen went missing but till today, we have still not heard from them nor their representatives.

“Why are you keeping quiet, why are you refusing to talk to us, why are you not being cooperative with the relevant authorities?

“We just want to know what happened to all the crew members and our brother Derrent,” she said.

The Littor family also thanked Tangau for taking the time to visit them and hoped the government and the relevant authorities could share some light with them on the status of all its crew members.