Dr Hazland: S’wak’s O&G practices, policies need reviewing to enable more SME participation

MIRI (Jan 17): There is a need to review existing oil and gas (O&G) industry practices and policies at state-level to enable existing and new small and medium enterprise (SME) contractors to expand and sustain their presence in the industry, said Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.

The Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability said O&G SME contractors were among those most impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and its challenges.

He said significant barriers that hinder these companies from developing include access to finance, business opportunities, new technology and entrepreneurial skills, lack of qualified personnel, short-term perspective, and limited awareness of innovation as well as government and regulator practices and policies.

According to him, the two-day O&G Bumiputra Contractor Transformation Programme held here today (Jan 17) would be able to help them thrive and move forward in the industry.

“The effort to have experienced and professional O&G speakers and panellists sharing their real knowhow with other Sarawak Bumiputra contractors in very much commendable.

“At the end of the programme, there will be a total of 150 contractors that will have completed the knowledge sharing sessions,” he said.

He called on the O&G industry to embrace the energy transition journey in order to remain relevant in future.

“Yet, unlike the formidable efforts already taken by the larger O&G giants like Petronas, Shell, and BP into their energy transition journey; the pace and efforts of smaller O&G service and contractors are more challenging and painful.

“It is, therefore, a new challenge and that more concerted effort must be taken by all parties to ensure that the energy transition journey does not spell the end of the smaller O&G companies while benefitting the oil giants,” he said.

Dr Hazland added that energy transition also provides its own opportunities towards environmental sustainability, encouraging SMEs to be more futuristic and forward thinking.

“Sarawak is fortunate that our O&G industry is still vibrant, especially given that in 2022, eight of the 10 new O&G discoveries were found here at offshore of Sarawak.

“I am also informed that based on the information from Petronas’ 2021 Malaysia Bid Round (MBR), while over three billion barrels of oil equivalent (Bboe) have been produced from the Sarawak basin, there is still a potential of 11Bboe that had yet to be found.

“This gives us the impetus to be more involved and participative on all levels of the state’s O&G resources,” he said.

The two-day programme was organised by Suarah Petroleum Group and Sarawak Chamber of Bumiputera Entrepreneurs (DUBS), as well as supported by the Malaysia Petroleum Resources Corporation (MPRC).

Similar sessions will be held in Bintulu and Kuching.