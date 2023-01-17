Dr Rundi: Ministry to continue encouraging S’wak farmers to adopt better farming practices

KUCHING (Jan 17): The Ministry of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development will continue to encourage Sarawak’s farming community to change their mindsets for better farming practices, said its minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

He said while it was an uphill task, the challenge was still attainable so long as all parties involved give their full commitment for the cause.

“We must be able to transform our farming community in Sarawak to adopt better farming practices that are more profitable and productive while looking outwardly to penetrate the global market,” he said at the inaugural Sarawak-Dutch Food Security Workshop which was officiated by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg here today.

He said demonstrating that such methods can be done was necessary in order to convince traditional farmers to switch to modern sustainable farming.

“I’ve seen this at the longhouse where I come from and the farmers are shown how it is done and the moment they see that it can be done with their own hands, they will do it by hook or by crook.

“This is how we motivate people. It is to show them that if I can do it, so can you,” he said.

Dr Rundi said Sarawak is currently in the right direction to transform its agriculture sector in its aspiration to become a net food exporter by the year 2030.

“There’s no reason for us not to be able to transform the agriculture sector into an industry.

“But we cannot do this on our own. We have to work and collaborate with the private sectors, big players and knowledgeable experts with new technology to motivate the community,” he said.

He hoped that all government agencies will come forward to assist the ministry, especially those involved in land and training of people.

“The private sector can also come in with the resources they have.

“Let us work together and by 2030, we should be able to see some kind of new transformation in Sarawak,” he said.

Among those present at the ceremony were Netherlands ambassador to Malaysia Jacques Werner, Ministry of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development deputy ministers Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail and Martin Ben as well as the ministry’s permanent secretary Datu Edwin Abit.