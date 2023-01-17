Dr Sim: Master plan in the works to develop KMC flats under urban renewal programme

KUCHING (Jan 17): A master plan is in the works to develop the KMC flats in Padungan here under the Sarawak urban renewal programme, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said the state government is still waiting for an appointed consultant to present the master plan.

“Urban renewal in Kuching has the potential to go beyond the KMC flats – that is why we need the consultant to prepare a master plan,” he told reporters after officiating the Strategic Affordable Housing Ownership Made Easy programme at a hotel here on Tuesday.

Dr Sim said all parties involved need to work with the consultant to prepare the master plan, as many fail to understand it and assume it is “just looking at the land and drawing buildings”.

He said when planning, things that need to be taken into account include the areas involved and determining which areas are suitable for affordable housing or to be made as a financial district or as a recreational space.

“The planning itself should not just be restricted to the KMC flats.

“The private lands can also be made as part of the master plan, so we can have a bigger legacy project for Kuching,” he said.