EC: December 2022 Supplementary Electoral Roll opens for review

PUTRAJAYA (Jan 17): The December 2022 Supplementary Electoral Roll (DPT BLN12/2022) which has been verified and gazetted is open for review for 30 days from today until February 15, says Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak.

He said the DPT BLN12/2022 contained 39,489 names of citizens aged 18 and above for the period from December 1 to 31 who were automatically registered as new voters, 13,759 registered voters who had changed electoral constituencies and 2,029 voters who had changed status or vote category.

Ikmalrudin said in a statement today the EC provided five review methods, namely via the EC portal at https://www.spr.gov.my or https://mysprsemak.spr.gov.my, and the official portal of the state election offices at http://ppn.spr.gov.my.

He said the review could also be done through the online application at https://myspr.spr.gov.my, the MySPR Semak mobile application and by calling the EC hotline at 03-8892 7218.

Ikmalrudin also urged citizens aged 18 and above and any registered voters who have applied for a change in constituencies or change of status to check their names on the electoral roll.

“If they find that their names are not listed in there, they can make a claim by filling in Form C through the online application at https://myspr.spr.gov.my or by going to the state election office concerned.

“Registered voters in any electoral constituency who wish to object to the entry of the voter’s name, can fill in Form D through the online application at https://myspr.spr.gov.my or go to the relevant state election office,” he said, adding that Form C and Form D could be downloaded from http://ppn.spr.gov.my.

The forms should be submitted to the relevant state election director including the fee during office hours on any working day throughout the review period, he added. — Bernama