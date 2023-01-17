Five in Kuching each fined RM1,500 for playing ‘holo’

KUCHING (Jan 17): Five men were each fined RM1,500 in default three months’ jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today for participating in an illegal gambling (‘holo’) session.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar meted out the sentence against the five men aged between 18 and 27 after they pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 6(1) of the Open House Gambling Act 1953 read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for an imprisonment term of up to five years, or a fine, or both, if convicted.

Based on the facts of the case, the five men were arrested after they were found gambling during a police raid at a house at Jalan Batu Kawa here around 3.45pm on Jan 6, 2023.

During the raid, police also seized an aluminum can, three dices and a piece of white cloth printed with the animal images and cash amounting to RM480.

The prosecution of this case was conducted by ASP Rogayah Rosli while the five men were unrepresented by a legal counsel.