Getting students to be more interested in science subject

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 17): Efforts are underway to get students more interested in the science subject, said newly appointed Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Ariffin Arif.

“It is important that the community, especially students, appreciate the value of science and technology.

We do not want it to be like the past because when I was studying the subject of science, it was scary,” he said.

Ariffin who clocked in for work on Tuesday, said this after a briefing by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary Datuk Zainudin Aman and heads of department under it.

“This is part of the ministry’s role, therefore it has implemented programs such as roadshows in schools as well as meetings with the district education offices to jointly organise programs with the state Education Department.

“And to further enhance efforts to attract students to be more interested in science and technology, the ministry will be setting up the Sabah Science Centre in the state capital,” Ariffin said.

According to him, the ministry is now looking at several identified locations for the centre adding, “what is important is that it is in the state capital and must be easily accessible by the public as we may be able to turn it into a tourist attraction.

Ariffin also wants to see that Sabah enjoy 100 per cent internet connectivity by the end of 2024, earlier than the Jendela program target.

Currently, internet connection in the state is at 88.06 per cent, he disclosed.

The ministry, he said, will be implementing high-impact programs this year among which are the Sabah Science Awards Ceremony (May 2023), the Sabah Science Carnival 2023, the SMJ-KSTI Tour covering six zones, the construction of three Science Centers at the State Library located in Keningau, Tawau and Sandakan as well as upgrading 20 science laboratories in some schools which would be identified later.

The PITCH BORNEO, ROBONEO, Social Enterprise Summit, Borneo Tech Summit programs will also continue this year.

Ariffin added the ministry will be signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an international company in the first quarter of this year.

When asked if he is still in charge of Islamic affairs in the state, Ariffin said, “Yes and I am also still the state Education Exco.”