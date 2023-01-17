GOF personnel seize nearly RM240,000 in smuggled ciggies, booze

MIRI (Jan 17): The 12th Battalion of the General Operations Force (GOF) seized smuggled cigarettes and alcoholic beverages worth nearly RM240,00 during an Op Kontraban operation here on Jan 14.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the raid took place at a premises in Sepupok bazaar, Batu Niah around 11am after police received a tip-off.

“During the raid, the team seized various brands of smuggled alcoholic beverages and cigarettes, estimated to be worth RM238,387.

“A 38-year-old man believed to be involved in the sale of untaxed alcoholic beverages and cigarettes was also detained at the premises,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The suspect, he added, is detained at the Miri Central police station for further investigation under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.

Alexson also advised the public against involving themselves in the sale or purchase of contraband goods as it is against the law.