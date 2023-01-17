Kuching court rejects MACC’s remand application against trio in RM1.5 mln false claim case

KUCHING (Jan 17): A Magistrates’ Court here today rejected an application from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for a remand order against two businessmen and a member of the public, who are being investigated in a false claim case involving RM1.5 million.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar ordered the three suspects aged 60, 51, and 55 to be released after disallowing a MACC investigating officer’s seven-day remand application to assist in the investigation under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

The three suspects were arrested last night between 10.10pm and 10.30pm here.

According to sources, the three suspects through a company are alleged to have submitted a false claim to a state government agency for the supply of animal feed and aquaculture at the agency’s office in Kalaka-Saribas Betong, Saratok, in year 2020 and 2021.

It is also alleged that the false claim involved RM1,584,24 although the supply was not fully implemented by the company.

Two of the suspects were represented by counsel Daniel Ling, while the other was unrepresented by any legal counsel.