KUCHING (Jan 17): A 21-year-old mother here has found her six bank accounts frozen and blacklisted as mule accounts after she rented out three of her ATM cards for a month on the promise of being paid a total of RM600.

Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Public Complaints Bureau (PCB) chief Milton Foo said the married woman sought the PCB’s help after receiving a letter from the Sungai Buloh District police headquarters requiring her to report herself there today (Jan 17) at 10am.

He explained that she is being investigated for fraud under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

Foo said in September, the woman rented out three of her ATM cards for one month to a male friend, who promised to pay her RM200 for each one.

“At that point of time she had financial difficulties as she has two young children, so she thought with RM600, she would be able to buy food for her family, that was why she lent her ATM cards to her friend for a month but, nevertheless, she was only paid RM450 instead of RM600.

“Unfortunately, she received a letter from IPD Sungai Buloh and as she cannot fly over, she came to see me yesterday, so I advised her to go to the nearest police station to report herself, otherwise with this letter, if she fails to appear at the police station, the police will proceed to take action, applying to the Magistrates’ Court for a warrant,” he explained.

At the Padungan police station, the woman was referred to another officer at the Sungai Maong police station.

Foo said she needed to give her statement on the fraud case.

“Because this is a mule account holder, but she did not receive any money in her bank account as she only lent her ATM cards (to her friend); now all her accounts have been frozen,” he said.

Foo reminded the public not give their ATM cards to anyone for monetary gain.

“This is against the law, which you may have committed an offence under the Penal Code. You can commit a crime under this Act, abetting and assisting the scammers in fraudulent of cases under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

“This is a serious police case for investigation; if found guilty by the court because you are assisting the scammers, abetting, of course without your attention, knowledge. You may be innocent but the fact that you lent your ATM card to another person, that will cause people to suffer losses and you are being exploited by this scammer,” he said.

He added scammers often victimise those who have little knowledge of the law.

“These people are very smart. They know how to use innocent people’s bank accounts in order to get the money transferred into these accounts and then cash out the money and leave those people in a dilemma,” he said.

According to him, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) has advised Bank Negara to ensure mechanisms are in place to address this issue, one of which is to get financial institutions to also bear responsibility for online fraud.

“This is a good move, I think MoF takes this matter seriously; we must be committed to tackle online fraud which is seen to be increasing.

“Since last year, our SUPP PCB has received reports of more than 10 fraud-scam cases, and there are one or two mule account holders who have approached us,” he added.