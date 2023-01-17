Mainstream media still crucial in providing accurate news, says Dr Sim

KUCHING (Jan 17): Mainstream media still play a pivotal role in disseminating accurate news despite the emergence of social media, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister said this is because mainstream media uphold professionalism and have credibility, while freedom of speech could be abused through social media like TikTok.

“With the emergence of social media, everyone and not just influencers can speak their mind. Many countries are facing the challenges of the credibility of information circulated on social media.

“Social media have evolved with everyone having access to them, like TikTok having overtaken the mainstream media such as the newspapers.

“I am happy to see everyone has freedom of speech but this must come with limits. We should not abuse such freedom,” he said during the media appreciation 2023 organised by the Federation of Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions Chinese Associations at its premises in City Square here yesterday.

Dr Sim believed that mainstream media will continue to play an important role in the future, after having done so in the past and the present since they uphold professionalism and credibility.

“That value we must treasure and must not lose especially in Sarawak where we really need to make sure (to curb fake news) as Sarawak is in a critical (development) stage between now and 2030.

“Healthcare autonomy and all those are vital for Sarawakians. Sarawak wants to be number one economy in Malaysia. We need mainstream media to continue to verify and spread the truth,” he said.

He said fact-checking ought to be encouraged among the community rather than helping to spread fake news.

According to him, Malaysia is more divided and polarised after 60 years of independence and so people must stand together to keep divisive elements at bay.

“I am glad to see that the federation also plays a role to bring all together to foster closer rapport. Let’s stay united to bring about more development for Sarawak.

“Like during the pandemic, everyone plays their role to reach out to those who need help,” Dr Sim said.

Earlier, president Dato Richard Wee said the media appreciation event was part of the federation’s annual activities to express gratitude to the media for their past support.

“It is also for us to extend festive greetings to all. We have been doing this for past years except for Covid-19 period. We used to host dinner but this time we simplify it so that we don’t spend much time and make it simpler,” he said.

He added that the main objective of the event was to extend appreciation to the media and mark the celebration of Lunar New Year.

“This year, we have 234 media personnel from 15 media organisations and this is more than the 216 personnel last year. It is interesting to note that they are from Chinese, English, Bahasa Malaysia and Iban papers.

“While we thank you for the past coverage of our activities, we also look forward to more activities coming up and continue to seek your support. Let’s work together to uphold social and racial harmony,” Wee pointed out.

He concluded by saying: “I wish all good health, prosperity and success in the Year of the Rabbit.”

The Chinese community across the globe is ringing in the Year of the Rabbit on Jan 22.