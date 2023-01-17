Making Bahasa Malaysia official text need consent of Sabah, Sarawak

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 17): Wisdom Foundation urges Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun and the Malaysian Attorney General’s Department (AGC) to ensure that democratic and consultation procedures are implemented if they want to translate the official text of the Federal Constitution from English to Bahasa Malaysia.

Its executive chairperson, Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau, said this when commenting on Idrus’ recent proposal that the Federal Government adopt the Bahasa Malaysia translation of the Federal Constitution as the official version of the country’s highest law in accordance with Article 160B.

“The proposal was welcomed because basically, the highest law in our country should be upheld using the national language. Thus, the majority of Malaysians with their first language as Bahasa Malaysia will better understand their rights as enshrined in the Constitution.

“Nevertheless, this proposed change will cause deep concern, especially in Sabah and Sarawak, because the Bahasa Malaysia translation has not been presented to the Federal Parliament and the State Legislative Assemblies of Sabah and Sarawak and is subject to sufficient debate and scrutiny.

“In addition, Bahasa Malaysia is still in the process of creating better legal terms to bring the same subtlety of meaning as in English.

”English was used officially to form the 1957 Federal Constitution and in signing the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) as the British Government was also involved in this,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Without a democratic process, Madius stressed these procedures can lead to increased tensions in federal-state relations, disrupt government responsibilities, threaten fundamental rights and freedoms, and the rule of law.

“In the jurisdiction of the States of Borneo, Article 161(3) of the Federal Constitution states that English remains the language used in the High Courts of Sabah and Sarawak unless a change is approved by the State Legislative Assembly.

“Therefore, the act of amending and making Bahasa Malaysia the official text without the consent of Sabah Sarawak can be challenged as an unconstitutional act because it is against the intent and spirit of this provision in the supreme law of Malaysia,” he added.

When it comes to significant amendments, Madius also said that the responsibility to review the translation of the Constitution should not rest with the AGC alone; it is the power and responsibility involving all three branches of government which includes the legislature and the judiciary at the federal, state, and regional levels.

“Likened to rewriting Malaysia’s DNA, the extraordinary procedure that requires input from various stakeholders across the country must be implemented to ensure that major changes to the supreme law still protect the rights of the rulers and the people,” he said.

Madius suggested a special session in the Parliament and State Legislative Assembly to debate the proposal.

“To establish a Special Select Committee in Parliament to oversee the translation process is another step that can be done.

“A meeting can also be conducted with relevant stakeholders to have different opinion.

“Besides that, physical and online surveys can be done to receive feedback from the public,” he further elaborated.

According to Madius, nationalising Malaysia’s highest legal language is an endeavor that has its own challenges, and called on all Malaysians to voice their views on the proposal so that citizens’ rights are always protected.

He also believes, open discussions will avoid any tension that may arise as a result of less accurate translation.