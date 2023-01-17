Marine police nab three, seize illicit alcoholic beverages, pickup truck, van in Miri

MIRI (Jan 17): The Marine Police Region 5 arrested three individuals and seized contraband alcoholic beverages worth RM54,467.70 during an operation at Jalan Cahaya Lopeng here yesterday.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said police also seized a pickup truck and a van worth about RM65,000 and RM30,000, respectively.

“Acting on information received, five personnel from the Region 5 Marine Police intelligence unit who were conducting ‘Op Kontraban’ stopped a pickup truck and a van at around 9.30am.

“An inspection that was carried out found 330 boxes of alcoholic beverages without Customs tax. The total value of the seizure is estimated to be worth RM149,467.40,” he said in a statement.

Alexson said the three suspects, who were drivers of the vehicles and an assistant aged between 24 and 39 are being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.