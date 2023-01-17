Miri man fined RM2,800 for drug abuse

MIRI (Jan 17): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man RM2,800 in default two months’ jail after he pleaded guilty to drug abuse.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi, who convicted Abdul Razak Junaidi, 34, from Kampung Lereng Bukit here, also ordered for him to be placed under police supervision for two years.

Abdul Razak was charged under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (Act 234), punishable under Section 15 (1) of the same Act.

The Section provides for a fine of up to RM5,000 or an imprisonment of up to two years, or both, if convicted.

Based on the facts of the case, Abdul Razak was found to have abused amphetamine and methamphetamine, which are listed under the First Schedule of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952 (Act 234) at the Miri District Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department Office at about 1.35am on Oct 16, last year.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted, while Abdul Razak was unrepresented by a legal counsel.