New Appellate Court president Sarawak’s Abang Iskandar among 21 judges receiving appointment letters from King

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 17): The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today granted an audience and presented the letters of appointment to 21 judges in a ceremony at Istana Negara here.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah was in attendance.

Leading the list was the new President of the Court of Appeal Tan Sri Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim followed by Chief Judge of Malaya Datuk Mohamad Zabidin Mohd Diah, Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Datuk Abdul Rahman Sebli and Federal Court Judge Datuk Nordin Hassan.

Also receiving their letters of appointment as Court of Appeal judges were Datuk Azman Abdullah, Datuk Azimah Omar, Datuk Lim Chong Fong, Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah, Mohamed Zaini Mazlan and Datuk Wong Kian Kheong.

Eleven judges appointed to the High Court were Datuk Norsharidah Awang, Tee Geok Hock, Datuk Zaleha Rose Pandin, Alice Loke Yee Ching, Datuk Azhar Abdul Hamid, Dr Arik Sanusi Yeop Johari, G. Bhupindar Singh, Mahazan Mat Taib, Ahmad Murad Abdul Aziz, Liza Chan Sow Keng and Wan Muhammad Amin Wan Yahya.

The ceremony was also attended by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said and Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat. – Bernama