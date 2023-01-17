ONGnya MYDIN rewards customers with cash rebates, discounts, and cash vouchers this CNY

SUBANG JAYA (Jan 17): Mydin Mohamed Holdings Bhd (MYDIN) launched the ‘ONGnya MYDIN’ campaign at its Subang Jaya outlet in conjunction with the Chinese New Year festival.

Officiated by the Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital (KKD), Teo Nie Ching, the campaign is held in collaboration with five renowned e-wallets; Maybank E-Wallet, Atome, Zapp, Mcash, and Boost.

According to MYDIN managing director, Datuk Dr Haji Ameer Ali Mydin, “The total e-wallet transactions at MYDIN recorded the amount of more than RM30 million in three consecutive years with the accumulation of 300 thousand transactions from our strategic e- wallet partners.

“Looking at the positive numbers, we have lined up various exciting promotions and great savings deals for the members of society with the anticipation of a 20 per cent increase in the volume of transactions for 2023. MYDIN encourages the usage of e-wallet for a more convenient and safe shopping experience while offering various rebates to consumers.”

Besides cash rebates, 15 lucky customers with the highest e-wallet spending will stand a chance to participate in the supermarket sweep with reward prizes worth RM1,000 each.

The homegrown wholesale and retail chain is further adding more savings on essential items with special prices during the campaign period.

Meanwhile, Teo in her speech said that the ONGnya MYDIN e-wallet campaign coincides with the government’s objective to improve digital payment literacy as outlined in the Malaysian Digital Economy Action Plan (MyDigital).

“In order to increase the level of awareness and also accelerate the adoption of digital payments, the Ministry of Communications and Digital through the Communications and Multimedia Commission (SKMM) in collaboration with Payments Network Sdn. Bhd. (PayNet) has launched the Cashless@ PEDI pilot project in 28 digital economy centers nationwide.

“In this programme, SKMM and PayNet will organise exhibitions and activities in Pedi where the local community will participate and get information about the advantages of digital payments,” Teo added.

Under the ONGnya MYDIN campaign, 88 lucky customers who spend RM188 and above in a single receipt will have the opportunity to win RM80 worth of MYDIN cash vouchers. In addition, as an appreciation for MYDIN’s loyal customers who register or renew Meriah loyalty cards, they will bring home a free box of Mandarin Oranges worth RM15.89 each.

Considering the plight of the less fortunate during this season, MYDIN via the MYDIN Prihatin initiative contributed essential household items to 120 Chinese families preparing for festive preparations with their loved ones.

ONGnya MYDIN is available at all MYDIN outlets from now until February 5, 2023.