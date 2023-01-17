Pan Borneo Highway remains Works Ministry’s main priority, says Nanta

KUCHING (Jan 17): The Works Ministry will focus on the Pan Borneo Highway project in Sabah and Sarawak due to the mega-project’s massive scale and various implementation challenges, said its minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

“The Pan Borneo Highway is the catalyst to other socio-economic activities – if there is a big road, then there should be smaller roads and junctions leading to villages and plantations, for instance.

“The mega project will contribute towards heightening the national economy,” he said during the RTM talk show ‘Naratif Khas’ on Monday night.

The project encompasses the 706 kilometre stretch linking Semporna and Tawau in Sabah, which is divided into 35 packages, and the 786-km stretch linking Telok Melano and Miri, involving 11 packages.

On another matter, Nanta said the move to transfer authority to Sarawak for the management of any federal-funded project costing RM50 million and below will benefit contractors, engineers, consultants and technical experts among others.

“This means such projects will be managed directly by the relevant state agencies such as the Public Works Department and Rural Water Supply Department.

“Previously, all projects were managed by JKR Malaysia and this move is part of the spirit of the Malaysia Agreement 1963,” he said.

On a separate issue, Nanta said he could not deny that accidents could still happen even if roads are in good conditions.

“Malaysia recorded over 420,000 cases of road accidents, including 4,379 fatal ones, in 2022 compared to the 225,000 accidents, including 3,324 fatal ones, in 2021.

“The 36 per cent increase in accident cases is worrying. Nevertheless, the ministry will focus on building, improving and repairing roads as well as installing drainage systems,” he said.

Nanta added his ministry has faced several challenges, including the shortage of foreign labourers in the construction industry.

“At the moment, there is still a shortage of about 120,000 foreign labourers. Ideally, Malaysia needs 400,000 to 500,000 foreign labourers in the construction industry,” he said.