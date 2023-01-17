PM Anwar to visit Kuching for two days this week

KUCHING (Jan 17): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to visit here for two days this week.

According to sources, Anwar will land at Kuching International Airport at 4pm on Thursday before proceeding to a state dinner at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) at 8pm.

On Friday, Anwar will attend the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) Implementation Action Meeting at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex here at 10am.

He will then attend Friday prayers at Masjid Jamek in Petra Jaya here at 12.53pm.

Following that, Anwar will grace the ‘Jelajah Kerajaan Perpaduan – Pengilan (Kenduri) Rakyat’ programme at Kubah Ria, Petra Jaya at 2pm.