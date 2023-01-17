Police officers remanded 4 days for alleged fake documents on Julau police HQ repairs

KUCHING (Jan 17): Two police officers with the ranks of deputy superintendent and inspector have each been remanded for four days starting tomorrow (Jan 18) to assist in an investigation in connection with the submission of false documents involving service and repair works for the Julau police headquarters in 2019.

Magistrate Siti Farah Ibrahim issued the remand order for the two suspects, both aged 49 after allowing the applications by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) at the Kuching Magistrate’s Court here today.

The two suspects were arrested yesterday at 3.15pm.

The two suspects, who previously served in Julau police headquarters, allegedly colluded with a company manager in submitting and using invoice documents and government orders containing false details involving RM19,980 for building service and repair works at the district police headquarters although the works were not carried out.

The two suspects were unrepresented by a legal counsel.

Meanwhile, the company manager, 39, who was arrested at around 3.30pm yesterday, has been remanded for two days starting today in Sibu.

The case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC 2009.