Premier: S’wak hopes to emulate Dutch success in agro-tech

KUCHING (Jan 17): Sarawak hopes to mirror the success of the Netherlands in applying technology in its agriculture sector, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the Netherlands, as the world’s second largest food sector, uses its expertise in technology to create sustainable innovations for the food and agricultural sector.

“We can learn from the Netherlands on how their agriculture sector has developed where I was informed that the lands they used are not wasted.

“For Sarawak, we have ample land and as such, we can be the exporter of food in this region, bearing in mind that 50 per cent of the world population is within a six-hour flight,” he told a press conference after officiating the inaugural Sarawak-Dutch Food Security Workshop here today.

He pointed out that Sarawak can reach out to this market to help eradicate hunger and provide quality and affordable food, which in turn will contribute to the prosperity of people in the region.

“This is why we have to employ smart-farming and train our human resources in terms of modern farming technology,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Abang Johari said Sarawak had three main weaknesses in its agriculture sector.

“One of them is the command over technology, where our farmers still apply the traditional method of farming and changing their mindset is not an easy task. The second is our soil management and the third is nurseries to produce seeds.

“If we can tackle these three challenges, I believe that we can transform the whole (agriculture) sector and contribute to food security that is needed in this region,” he said.

Abang Johari said one of Sarawak’s efforts to transform its agriculture sector includes the state government’s collaboration with Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) to increase the yield of the state’s paddy to three times within 18 months.

“When I first mentioned this to the people involved in paddy cultivation, particularly our farmers, their response was ‘Mana boleh. Tuhan only kasih satu, satu tahun sahaja’ (It’s not possible. God only gives one harvest each year).

“Convincing them is our challenge so I have given a target to UPM that by 2024 we must be able to increase our paddy production and have three harvests within 18 months,” he said, adding that the university has been awarded RM3 million to fund this project.

During the ceremony, Abang Johari also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development and Sarawak Metropolitan Food Cluster (SFMC) Consortium, a Sarawak-Dutch outfit, to develop Metropolitan Food Clusters (MFC), which will be the first in the region.

The successful MFC concept used by the Netherlands addresses food production chains and sustainability issues by transforming rural landscapes in close proximity to urbanised areas into circular economy, climate robust, technologically advance, sustainable food production areas through optimisation of agro-logistics, linking food production areas to internal and external markets that positively impacts social and economic development.

It consists of the integration of key elements in the agricultural ecosystem namely, horticulture/greenhouses, livestock, animal feed production, aquaculture, processing centres, consolidation and collection centres among others.

Among those present at the ceremony were Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, Netherlands ambassador to Malaysia Jacques Werner, Deputy Ministers of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail and Martin Ben as well as the ministry’s permanent secretary Datu Edwin Abit.