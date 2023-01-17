Sibu records 36 pct drop in commercial crime losses last year compared to 2021

SIBU (Jan 17): The total amount of losses incurred from commercial crime cases throughout last year dropped by 36 per cent compared to 2021.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said losses incurred last year from commercial crimes stood at RM7.467 million compared to RM11.672 million recorded in 2021.

“The value showed a decrease of RM4.205 million or 36 per cent.

“There were 441 arrests made last year which is an increase from 152 arrests made in 2021.

“For investigated cases, it rose to 443 cases last year from 359 cases in the previous year,” he said during the monthly parade at the Sibu police headquarters today.

Zulkipli attributed the drop in losses incurred in commercial crime cases to better awareness among the local community on the issue through talks, social media, omnipresence, and other campaigns.

He said the campaigns targeted fraud crimes such as parcel scams, love scams, and non-existent loans.

“We need to share such awareness with the community in order to avoid them from being victims of crime,” he said.

He said Sibu police also seized RM1.56 million worth of drugs last year and arrested 887 suspects compared to 594 arrests in 2021 and RM364,786 worth of drugs seized.

“This year, we will continue to work hard to make more arrests and operations to combat this activity,” he said.

Zulkipli urged Sibu police to step up crime prevention efforts through an integrated approach of community policing, omnipresence, and various programmes with the public.

“We want the community to feel that they also have to play a role in our effort to ensure their safety and wellbeing.

“In line with this, the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Division will design various programmes in our efforts to give awareness to all levels of society related to safety through collaboration with synergistic partners from various parties,” he said.

A total of 350 rank and file, as well as civilians attended the parade.