SJKC Chiaw Nan’s Phase 1 works set for completion by year-end  

MIRI (Jan 17): The first phase of works on the new SJKC Chiaw Nan building should reach completion by end of this year, according to the board of directors of the Chinese primary school.

In stating this, the board’s deputy chairman Datuk Hii King Chiong said the project reflected their decision to relocate the school to Taman Tunku here, from the old site in Marudi.

“Previously, we estimated that the construction would cost us about RM10 million, but due to rising prices of building materials, we now need a total of RM12 million to fully complete this project,” he said in a press conference, held after a visit to the project site in Taman Tunku yesterday.

On the Phase 1 works, Hii ​​said he was satisfied with the latest progress, considering that the project commenced in October last year.

“The contractor aims for a period of 12 months to complete the first phase works.

“As we can see, the latest progress of works has now reached 15 per cent towards completion.”

Hii also said the school board had raised over RM7 million, which would be used to cover Phase 1 works of the project.

“On behalf of SJKC Chiaw Nan’s board of directors, I would like to thank Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for the support and cooperation given to the school, as well as our elected representatives and Miri City Council.

“The board of directors has received an allocation of RM4.5 million from the state and federal governments, meant to realise the establishment of a new building for the school.

“Our appreciation also goes to the generous donors who have contributed to the school’s construction and building funds.

“We also hope that more donors would come forward to support the school financially, so that the entire project could be completed quickly.”

The Phase 1 works cover the construction of two three-storey blocks, a school hall, 15 classrooms and an administrative office.

Upon completion, the school should be able to accommodate 600 pupils.

Under the board of directors’ plan for Phase II, two more blocks accommodating a multipurpose court and a sports field, would be built.

It is reported that the relocation from Marudi is due to the severely low enrolment of pupils.

Those wishing to know more about the school, the project, or to donate to the school funds, can call the board’s secretary Lawrence Kong on 085-416 250.