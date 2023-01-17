Tuesday, January 17
Slithery intruder captured inside chicken coop

By Jude Toyat on Sarawak
APM personnel are pictured with the captured python.

MIRI (Jan 17): Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel captured a python measuring about three metres long at a house in Kampung Bukit Bom, Niah here Sunday night.

APM Miri officer Mirwan Shah Masri said the reptile was discovered inside a chicken coop by the house owner who promptly contacted APM at 9.04pm.

“The complainant, aged 30, was retrieving something from his car when he heard a sound coming from his chicken coop.

“Upon taking a closer look, he spotted a python inside and sought our help,” he said.

Mirwan said a five-member APM team took several minutes to capture the python which weighed about 20kg.

“The python was later released back into the wild away from the village,” he added.

